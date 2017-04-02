Woman Told To Stop Calling 911 Murdered By Boyfriend

In the early morning hours on Tuesday of last week, Latina Herring was brutally murdered by her boyfriend. Just a few hours before, she had called the police on him but was told by officers to “stop calling 911.”

Reportedly, police in Sanford, FL. were called to a local convenience store to handle a domestic altercation. There, they found Herring arguing with her boyfriend Allen Cashe.

While there, they discovered the couple arguing. Herring was accusing Cashe of taking her house keys, but Cashe was adamantly denying that he took them, and in turn accused Herring of being drunk and lying.

Later, police responded to another call from the couple, this time Cashe had called them himself. This time it was at a residence and officers can he heard telling Herring, “We’re going to handle it. Just stop calling 911 and making accusations that you don’t know about.”

Officers can also be heard speaking privately about Herring and saying, “She’s making false accusations. It’s the second time she’s done it.”

Their complete interactions were caught on police bodycam’s and that footage was released to the media.

As it turns out, the accusations Herring was making were that Cashe had a gun.

It wasn’t until hours later that police began responding to sounds and calls of gunshots only to find out that Cashe had gone on a shooting spree, killing Herring and injuring several others, including her 7-year-old and 8-year-old sons. Her 8-year-old son eventually succumbed to his wounds and died.

The other shooting victims are said to be still recovering in the hospital. One is reportedly in critical condition, and the others are reportedly in stable condition.

Cashe was formally charged with “one count of first-degree homicide, four counts of attempted first-degree premeditated homicide, one account of second-degree attempted homicide, one count of felon with a firearm, and one count of violation of parole- felon with a firearm.”

However, those charges will likely be updated considering Herring’s 8-year-old son had not yet passed away at the time he was charged.

Sanford police chief Cecil Smith was quoted as saying, “There are no words to describe this morning’s scene. I am just proud my officers were able to take him off the streets before he could take any more lives.”

