Cops Claim Woman Murdered Her Boyfriend By Forcing Him To Drink Bleach

A Chicago woman is in jail today over allegations that she murdered her boyfriend by forcibly pouring bleach down his throat.

Reportedly, on late Sunday night/early Monday morning, 24-year-old Yasmine Elder and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Darrius Ellis, got into a heated argument while sitting in a van. Sometime around 1:45 AM Elder is said to have overpowered Ellis and poured bleach into his mouth, forcing him to ingest it.

Sometime later Ellis was found lying on the ground and was transported to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead at 3:26 AM and his death was ruled to be a homicide, per the medical examiner’s office.

Around 5:30 PM police officers arrested Elder on the street outside her home in connection with the crime. She is currently being held on a $1 million bond, as prosecutors stated that they believe she used her knees to hold Ellis down while also gripping his hair so that she could pour the bleach directly into his mouth.

At this time it’s unknown if Elder has entered a plea or retained legal council.

Ellis leaves behind a five-year-old son. His grandfather spoke to reporters and said, “He was a good kid. Everybody loved him.”

