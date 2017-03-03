Woman Allegedly Kills Husband And Sends Picture of His Body To A Friend

A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested and charged with allegedly killing her husband Monday night after originally claiming he shot himself.

According to PEOPLE, Teresa Drum, 38, allegedly only called the police after she sent a picture of her husband’s dead body to a friend and took a shower to “rinse off.”

During the 911 call, Drum claimed her husband shot himself after an argument over whether she had drank his last beer.

When the police arrived to the scene, they found Drum Sr. in the bedroom with a gun in his hand.

However, once his wife showed paramedics the picture she had taken, they seen the victim had no gun in his hand in the photo.

Woman Kills Her Husband After Argument Over a Burned Casserole: Police: Teresa Drum said she had consumed seven… https://t.co/98cexpbqSx — NNY News.ca (@NewsNearYouca) March 3, 2017

“Anytime you see something of that nature, where crucial evidence is moved, and you have inconsistent statements and discrepancies, it’s cause for concern,” Frazer Township Police Chief Terry Kuhns said.

Later, while under questioning, Drum allegedly told officials she and her husband had fought over a burnt casserole, which led to insults and cursing. That story had changed from her earlier account of her and her husband arguing over beer.

Allegheny County Police charged Drum with criminal homicide for the death of Dennis Drum Sr., 42, and she is being held without bail.

Drum is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing March 8 before Allegheny County Judge Jeffrey Manning.

