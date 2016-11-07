Woman Buys House After Scamming Her 20 Boyfriends Out Of New iPhone 7s

A woman in China had the perfect plan to buy her new house, and it involved scamming all 20 of her boyfriends.

The woman managed to convince each of her 20 boyfriends to buy her a brand new iPhone 7. She then set out to sell them, raking in a hefty $18,000. Then, she used that money to put a down payment on her new house.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This story gives rise to quite a few questions. How did she get 20 boyfriends? How did she get them all to buy her iPhone 7s? Did they know they were being scammed?

We may never get the answer to those questions, but one thing is certain: This woman is incredibly crafty.

Some have berated her online for hustling her boyfriends, but others have applauded her efforts, going so far as to ask for relationship advice.

Do you think this woman’s scheme was crafty, or just downright heartless?

[ H/T ABC 7 ]