Woman Admits To Being A Serial Killer Before Stabbing Her Craigslist Date

On a list of dates gone wrong, this would probably be at the top. A Washington man placed a Craigslist ad looking for “friendship and possibly dating,” not sex. What he got, however, was completely shocking.

Amy Brown answered the man’s ad. The two met at a motel room and started talking. Before too long, Brown allegedly asked the man if he was a serial killer, to which he responded, no. According to the man, Brown then climbed on top of him and began stabbing him with a pocket knife.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Blac Chyna Unveils Even More NSFW Photos On Instagram

Eventually, the man was able to escape and call the police. He is currently in good condition at a local hospital. Brown was arrested on Sunday and told police that she wanted to be a serial killer, and had even written a note she had planned on leaving on the man’s body after she killed him. What’s more, the 24-year-old woman admitted that she had planned to eat the man’s, heart.

While Brown was being questioned by police, she remained emotionless despite her situation. She allegedly admitted that she “is a loon.” Currently, she is being held on a million dollar bail on attempted murder charges. Currently, it’s unclear if she will be formally charged.

People say you can’t trust people who respond to Craigslist ads, they could be serial killers, or worse, wannabe serial killers.

More: Kim Kardashian Relives Her Horrible Robbery While Providing Testimony For French Authorities | Kim Kardashian Addresses Pregnancy Rumors On Social Media | Blac Chyna Posts An Awkward Family Photo With Her Kids

[H/T PEOPLE]