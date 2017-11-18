When We Can Expect the ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Teaser

The teaser for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is expected to be coming sometime next month, according to foreign promotional materials from Universal Pictures.

According to Jurassic Outpost, an official contest hosted by Universal Pictures Mexico on their Jurassic World Facebook page hints at a possible release no later than Dec. 13. That means it should be in theatres ahead of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which opens on Dec. 15 with early screenings the night before.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The contest teases a “Jurassic Experience.” Jurassic Outpost notes that this likely includes early access to the footage. It closes on Dec. 1, meaning that the teaser will not be shown to the public before that date.

Contestants have to answer 10 Jurassic Park-related questions quickly for a chance to win. There’s no details on how the 150 winners will see the trailer or if they will be flown to a specific theater to see it.

At this time, there’s no evidence of similar contests in the U.S. and other territories.

Fallen Kingdom will be released on June 22, 2018, three years after Jurassic World opened. ComicBookMovie notes that the first teaser trailer for the 2015 film was released on Thanksgiving 2014, so the Fallen Kingdom publicity machine is a little behind that schedule.

Fallen Kingdom is being directed by J.A. Boyana (The Impossible) and will star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard again. Jeff Goldblum is returning to the franchise to play Dr. Ian Malcolm, his character from Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. JW director Colin Treverrow co-wrote the new film with Derek Connolly.

JW successfully revived the franchise far beyond Universal’s expectations. It made an astonishing $1.67 billion worldwide.