Westworld: J.J. Abrams Reveals Season 2 Details

Well, let’s all try and collect ourselves by taking a big deep breath.

The Westworld Season Finale was intense, bloody, and enlightening. While the showrunners already told us that the finale would tie up all loose ends except one, they made due on their promise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The last scene, of course, was rather confusing and didn’t explain what’s next or what Ford’s motives were for creating his “new narrative.”

And if he is truly dead, we may never know.

However, J.J Abrams, Lisa Joy, and Jonathan Nolan revealed the main theme of season 2!

In the official HBO Westworld segment, The Big Moment, showrunners and actors discussed the season as a whole and what season 2 has in store for us.

Jonathan Nolan (who directed the season finale) said, “If the first season was defined by control, the second season is defined by chaos, that’s what Ford has been planning all along.”

His new narrative drives up the stakes of everyone involved.

Jeffrey Wright goes on to say, “One of the most curious elements of the show is the empathy for the robots, in many respects it becomes a metaphor for awakening, for consciousness, for spirituality….and what we find is that the creators are less human than the creations.”

Nolan explains more about the second season, “Ford has set in motion what he thinks is a plan, that nature of that plan is something we explore in the second season, what his intentions are.. is it to let the hosts escape, is it to teach humans a lesson.”

J.J. Abrams tells us that Westworld Season 2 will explore, “what happens are the dawn of consiousness, what happens when we begin to wake up.”

After such a gripping and engrossing first season, we honestly can’t wait to explore what the dawn of consiousness means for Dolores and the rest of the hosts in season 2!

NEXT: THE MAN IN BLACK REVEALED! / THE MAZE REVEALED / FORD’S NEW NARRATIVE REVEALED / WESTWORLD FINALE RECAP WITH SPOILERS

[Embed id=56603]Westworld[/Embed]