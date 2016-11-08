Westworld Meets Back To The Future In New Video

In this new mashup video from Todd Spence, Marty and Doc head to Westworld for some good old fashioned wild west fun! And by fun we mean pure torture as Marty desperately tries to get out of Westworld alive, before he’s killed by gunslingers in a shootout.

Marty can’t even stop to enjoy the local watering hole without a gun being thrown at him or a bad cowboy picking a fight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When he attempts to escape in his time machine, a stampede breaks out behind him, chasing him down.

Looks like Marty is stuck in Wesworld, where Ford (Anthony Hopkins) reminds us that the hosts aren’t real.

The selected scenes from Back To The Future Part III actually fit in perfectly with scenes from Westworld. Marty (Michael J. Fox) has the perfect facial expressions in response to everything the violent delight of Westworld throw at him – especially when he pleads, “Just stay away from my friends!“

In Back To The Future III Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) obtains a 70-year-old message from the time-traveling Dr. Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd), in which he informs Marty that he has retired to a small town in the Old West. Marty then finds out that the Doc was murdered shortly after sending the letter. In order to save his friend, Marty will have to travel back in time, disentangle a lovestruck Doc from a local schoolmarm, and repair the DeLorean — all while avoiding a posse of gunslingers.

Westworld is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin. Set at the intersection of the near future and the reimagined past, it explores a world in which every human appetite, no matter how noble or depraved, can be indulged.

The cast of the 10-episode series includes Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jimmi Simpson, Rodrigo Santoro, Shannon Woodward, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Ben Barnes, Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan, Luke Hemsworth and Clifton Collins, Jr.

MORE WESTWORLD: Mythology Of The Maze Revealed / What We Know About Dolores So Far / Angela Sarafyan On Host Evolution / The Man In Black Is Going To Free The Hosts / Who Is Arnold / The Man In Black’s Backstory Revealed / What Planet Is Westworld On / Logos May Reveal Two Seperate Timelines

Westworld airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

[Embed id=56603]Westworld[/Embed]