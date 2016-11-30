Westworld: Ford’s New Narrative To Be Revealed In Finale

With the Westworld season finale just a few days away, fans are eagerly awaiting what could be the most shocking and explosive episode of the season.

While we don’t know what mysteries or questions will be answered, Showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathon Nolan have already said, “Most of the questions viewers have will be resolved in the final episodes, except for the most important one: What happens next.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hopefully the extended 90-minute episode doesn’t leave fans hanging until Season 2 comes around in 2018.

One thing we know about the finale for sure is that Ford’s new narrative will be revealed. Through most of the season, his work has been kept mostly secret.

Other than a few scenes of huge bulldozers and construction vehicles digging a massive hole in the ground and the sound of explosions, we have not seen one tiny detail and no one knows what Ford is really up to.

Being such an evil man, as we learned in the last episode when he basically tortured Bernard and had the creepy Ghost Army attack Stubbs, we can assume that his new narrative won’t be a story of hopes and dreams.

He did mention that he is taking the park “back to what it was meant to be” so that does give us a few hints.

However, as clearly stated, both Ford and his late partner Arnold (the human one) did not see eye to eye on this. Ford lacks empathy because he is so set in his ways that the entire park is completely fake.

But for Arnold, Westworld was very real.

At least we know one question that will be answered in the finale! We’ll know what Ford’s new narrative is, no matter how terrifying it may be.

HBO officially released the synopsis for the extended 90-minute season finale that you can read below:

Ford (Anthony Hopkins) unveils his bold new narrative; Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) embraces her identity; Maeve (Thandie Newton) sets her plan in motion.

NEXT: 5 Biggest Questions The Westworld Finale Needs To Answer

MORE WESTWORLD: 90-Minute Finale Will Have Answers / Arnold’s Identity Revealed / Arnold’s Killer Revealed / How The Man In Black Is Connected To Westworld / Who Is Arnold / The Man In Black’s Backstory Revealed / What Planet Is Westworld On / Logos May Reveal Two Seperate Timelines

Westworld airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

[Embed id=56603]Westworld[/Embed]