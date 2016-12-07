Westworld: Evan Rachel Wood Talks Dolores Being Killed Off And Season 2

The Westworld season finale revealed a huge, and mostly unexpected twist concerning the innocent, sweetheart star of the show – Dolores.

Turns out, Dolores (played by the magnificent Evan Rachel Wood) isn’t so sweet after all, as Wood has been playing two very different characters the entire time.

However, the audience was mostly unaware that Dolores was also Wyatt for the entire first season, that Dolores had something evil deep down inside of her.

There were many times glimpes of “Wyatt” came through Dolores, but not many noticed.

In a recent interview with THR, Evan Rachel Wood discussed evil Dolores also known as Wyatt:

“Well, I had my suspicions. It was hilarious. While we filmed the first season, we didn’t know our character arcs. I would be instructed to be “dark and menacing” in weird moments, and I can understand why. I thought nothing of it. I thought it was part of Dolores waking up.”

And what happened when “Wyatt” came to town:

Then they introduced this looming character of Wyatt, and I kept asking people on the set: “Have we cast him yet? When is he going to show up? Who’s playing him? Who’s Wyatt?” I went and looked everywhere, turned over every stone, and came up with nothing — and then I realized I hadn’t turned over mine. I looked everywhere else, and figured it had to be me. So I asked [co-creator Jonathan Nolan], and he laughed and walked away. It wasn’t confirmed until the [finale], and I was so excited. I thought it was a genius move on their part.

She went to explain that the entire season she was playing the role of both Dolores and Wyatt:

This whole season, she’s been going through this Jekyl and Hyde thing. We’ve seen Wyatt poke his head out at multiple times. When she slashes Logan’s [Ben Barnes] face, or during her last speech to Ed Harris; halfway through, her voice shifts and the eyes get darker. That’s totally Wyatt.

As far as how this whole Dolores / Wyatt twist will play out in Westworld Season 2 and how Dolores was “killed off” in the season finale:

“I’m really excited for season two, because…it was sad for me when I watched the finale. I didn’t realize that in a way, Dolores’ character does get killed off.“

When asked what Evan Rachel Wood meant by this, she revealed that Dolores gave into Wyatt and is now fully commited to being him:

“The way I interpret it, when she finds the center of the maze and is talking to herself at the end, consciousness is a conversation with yourself. It represents to me that Dolores is fully conscious. When she realizes who she has to become and it becomes her choice, Ford has just gotten through telling her that the divine lives in our minds.“

“She unlocks Wyatt and allows him to take over and Dolores disappears. So that was very bittersweet“

According to Evan Rachel Wood, we can expect to see Wyatt in Westworld Season 2 and no more sweet as pie Dolores.

She played us the entire time!

She even talked about how she walked hunched over and was told to look more evil in her scenes as “Wyatt.”

How brilliant!

Westworld will return for season 2 on HBO in 2018.

