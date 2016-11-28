Westworld: Episode 9 Photos Reveal Character Clues

Episode 9 of Westworld “The Well-Tempered Clavier” airs this evening and based on HBO’s typical formula for their hour-long drama series – the 9th episode is always a big one.

HBO officially released revealing new photos for this episode, each focusing on an important character that will most likely die or…be lucky enough to live beyond the 9th episode. This tells us that tonight’s episode will focus on Maeve, Dr. Ford, Dolores, and of course Bernard.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Something BIG and life (or death) changing is going to happen to these four characters.

If you watch Game of Thrones, you know what it means considering the infamous Red Wedding was the 9th episode of Season 5 and Battle of the Bastards was the 9th episode of Season 6.

You can take a deeper look at the meaning of “The Well-Tempered Clavier” here:

What Does The Well-Tempered Clavier Mean?

“Bach’s “Well-Tempered Clavier” showed that music could be written for keyboards tuned using an alternative method. Instead of perfectly tuning to one key using the meantone temperment, well tempered pianos made each note sound “almost” in tune to a point that many people couldn’t tell the difference, but not so much that other notes out of tune.”

Obviously this is in relation to the hosts – they can be tuned and programmed close enough to seem like they are, in fact, real humans.

Let’s take a look at Maeve for example. She now has the ability to tune herself and other hosts around her. She has proven this to be true when she controls the new Clementine, the bartender, and a scene outside of the brothel.

In tonight’s episode we can expect to see Maeve “building an army” and attempting to lead her people to freedom, whatever that may mean for them.

In Dr. Ford and Arnold’s mind giving the hosts freedom means giving them a human consciousness, which Arnold is still trying to accomplish from somwhere in the park – whomever or whatever he may be.

Either way, “The Well-Tempered Clavier” is sure to be a big one. We’ll just have to see whether or not it answers any burning questions or just gives us more.

You can check out the photos for Westworld “The Well-Tempered Clavier” in the gallery!

MORE WESTWORLD: Mythology Of The Maze Revealed / What We Know About Dolores So Far / Angela Sarafyan On Host Evolution / The Man In Black Is Going To Free The Hosts / Who Is Arnold / The Man In Black’s Backstory Revealed / What Planet Is Westworld On / Logos May Reveal Two Seperate Timelines

Westworld airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

[Embed id=56603]Westworld[/Embed]