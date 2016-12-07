Westworld Comes To Life At Comic Con

HBO’s sci-fi hit Westworld is the most talked about series this Fall. The show itself has higher ratings than Game of Thrones did in it’s first season and already has a bright future ahead.

Westworld has engrossed many viewers with it’s many mysteries, secrets, and plot twists, leaving fans trying to unravel the twisted storyline between each episode.

Westworld is representing in full force at this years Comic Con Experience in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The booth is both interactive and terrifying as it looks like Ford is creating new hosts right there on the spot.

Look at this @HBO #Westworld display!! I’m completely obsessed with this show, and this gave me goosebumps! #CCXP #Saopaulo #Brazil #HBOccxp A video posted by Yaya Han (@yayahan) on Dec 1, 2016 at 5:57am PST

It’s safe to say that Westworld is quickly becoming a global phenomenon! We’re just wondering if Ford’s tech is making Elsie or Stubbs, because the last we knew they were both in some serious danger!

Westworld airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

