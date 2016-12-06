Westworld: HBO Airing Season 1 Binge Today

In case you need to catch up on the most talked about show of the fall, or you just want to re-watch the entire season before the insane finale, HBO is currently running a Westworld marathon, leading up to tonight’s highly-aniticipated finale.

Westworld has kept fans guessing through the entire first season. The 90-minute season finale airs tonight on HBO and HBO Now at 9pm and promises to be “insane.”

In a recent interview the series producer J.J. Abrams praised showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan:

If you are new to the series, here’s your chance to catch up on Westworld. If you’ve been watching all along, here’s your chance to go back and over-analyze every single episode!

Joy and Nolan have already said that the extended season finale will answer every single question except one, “What happens next?”

While Jeffery Wright, who plays poor Bernard, mentioned in an intervlew last week that, “In some respects, these things were obvious. I think they’ll become more so when you trace the breadcrumbs back to the beginning. But we’ve been strangely open about these things.“

So, if you feel like tracing the breadcrumbs and looking for what Wright claims is obvious, today would be the perfect time to do so!

Being “strangely open” also translates into mind-boggling levels of mystery that have spawned many, many theories and unanswerd questions!

But, of course, binge watching a show through a different lense knowing what we do now about Bernard’s true identity, Ford’s wicked ways, and multiple timelines, it might be easier to figure everything else out.

Either way, see you all tonight for the 90-minute finale on HBO!

OH and don’t forget – we get to see Ford’s NEW narrative, too!

