Watch: The ‘Today Show’ Gets Awkward When Lena Dunham Talks Male Anatomy

Lena Dunham is used to shocking people with her groundbreaking television show Girls, but things got unintentionally awkward during an interview on the Today Show with guest host Maria Shriver.



“Thank you so much for stopping by,” Shriver, 61, told Dunham, 30. “I had a chance to look at three episodes for this new season, and it looks terrific.”

“You saw a penis, right?” Dunham asked nonchalantly. Her somewhat racy question seemed to baffle the host, who turned red and chuckled nervously. “Yeah. Well, I saw more than that!” she said. “You caught me there for a second. I am not sure if you are allowed to say that on television — but you did!”

“I won’t be coming back!” Dunham joked, and clarified that Shriver had never said the word “penis” on air before.

“That’s OK, that’s OK, that’s the difference between generations,” Shriver said, visibly flustered but smiling. “I wasn’t brought up talking like that.”

Since the interview had spiraled, Dunham tried to get up but Shriver reminded her they were still on air, making the awkward moment stretch out even longer.

“Matt, help!” Shriver begged Matt Lauer, who was cracking up off to the side. “She threw me off!”



