Watch: Randy Travis Sings ‘Amazing Grace’ During Country Music Hall of Fame Induction

Three years after suffering a life-threatening stroke, country star Randy Travis still has trouble forming sentences, but at his Country Music Hall of Fame induction Sunday night, Travis took the podium to sing “Amazing Grace,” NBC News reports.

Travis’ performance stunned the crowd, who sang along to the classic hymn with the star. Many in the auditorium had tears in their eyes, including Garth Brooks, who was on hand to help induct Travis, Charlie Daniels and record producer Fred Foster into the Hall of Fame.

Travis’ wife, Mary Davis-Travis, stood by her husband’s side, and told the crowd how hard he worked to battle back to health after his stroke, which was caused by a viral infection in his heart and required the star to spend six months in the hospital.

“Randy stared death in the face, but death blinked,” she said. “Today, God’s proof of a miracle stands before you.”

The singer had undergone years of rehabilitation and therapy to regain his iconic voice, and his performance Sunday revealed that Travis’ hard work is paying off.

