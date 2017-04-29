Charlie Hunnam Shines In New King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword Trailer

Director Guy Ritchie teased fans over the weekend, announcing that a new trailer for his upcoming King Arthur movie – Legend Of The Sword – would be released on President’s Day.

Ritchie didn’t disappoint, and neither did this trailer. Guy Ritchie’s style is an interesting take on King Arthur, but it seems to be exactly what action fans have been asking for.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If you’re excited about King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, be sure to give it an anticipation rating below, and see how it stacks up against the other movies hitting theaters this year!

[Embed id=54654]King Arthur: Legend of the Sword[/Embed]

Acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie brings his dynamic style to the epic fantasy action adventure King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Starring Charlie Hunnam in the title role, the film is an iconoclastic take on the classic Excalibur myth, tracing Arthur’s journey from the streets to the throne. When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy…whether he likes it or not.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is directed by Guy Ritchie, from a screenplay by Joby Harold and Guy Ritchie & Lionel Wigram, based on a story by David Dobkin and Joby Harold. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is produced by Akiva Goldsman, Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Steve Clark-Hall, Guy Ritchie, Lionel Wigram and executive produced by David Dobkin and Bruce Berman.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword stars Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, with Jude Law and Eric Bana.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword opens in theaters May 12, 2017