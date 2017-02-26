Popculture

Watch: Luke Bryan Turns in His First Emotional Performance Since Death of His Niece

Luke Bryan is still singing.

Scheduled to sing at an industry event in Nashville on Feb. 23, Bryan showed up with a guitar in his hand as he and wife Caroline continue to mourn the loss of their niece, Sadie Brett.

The infant daughter of Caroline’s brother, Bo and wife Ellen Boyer, passed away on Feb. 21.

Bryan sang and put on a brave face for the room packed with folks from the industry, Rare Country reports. He performed his current single, “Fast,” taking on a subdued tone throughout the song that took it to a new place.

The crowd seemed entranced by the performance, erupting in an ovation of support after the song ended.

“I tell you what,” Bryan told the crowd. “When I am checking my socials and I see so many of you guys and stations that are kind of lifting my family up, I really appreciate it. It means the world to me.”

We continue to keep the family in our thoughts.

