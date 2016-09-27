Watch Katy Perry Strip Down Completely Naked For Democracy

Pop superstar Katy Perry has teamed up with “Funny or Die” and “Rock the Vote” to create one of the most unique attempts in persuading people to head to the polls on November 8.

The “Rise” singer shared the brief video on social media with the caption: “Today, on #VoterRegistrationDay, I, @funnyordie and @rockthevote invite you to…#IRefistered.”

The 31-year-old musician is seen in the video waking up at 10 a.m. on Election Day, with her hair in a hot mess and covered in bits of popcorn. The clip follows Perry to her local polling station where she explains to the audience that you can vote in whatever outfit you want. You can head to the polls in a child’s onesie, an oversized t-shirt or even covered in slime.

“November 8th is Election Day and I’ve got some great news,” Perry says. “This year, you can look like sh*t when you vote. Yep, I’ve briefly scanned the constitution and nowhere does it say you can’t just roll out of bed and come to the polls in whatever state you woke up in. In the name of democracy, any just-out-of-bed look is a-okay.”

In an attempt to prove a point that you could vote naked if you should so choose, the superstar completely strips down out of her patriotic pajamas. However, she is immediately apprehended by two police officers.

“I read the constitution, I know that I have the right to vote naked,” Perry exclaims. The officer replies, “Did you read it or did you just briefly scan it?”

The clip ends with Perry admitting that you do in fact have to wear clothes at the polling station. However, the most important thing is that you actually go and vote.

