Watch: Justin Timberlake Opens The 2017 Academy Awards With ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’

Talk about a grand opening!

Justin Timberlake tore up the stage to open the 2017 Academy Awards and perform his hit, “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” from the Trolls soundtrack. The superstar began his performance in the lobby of the theater before making his way down the aisles and onto the stage. Timberlake was joined by dancers in their best evening wear and a backing band, bringing the audience to its feet as he performed the catchy hit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Justin Timberlake opens the #Oscars with a Trolls song pic.twitter.com/wadiTIIGOT — The Daily Dot (@dailydot) February 27, 2017

He then transitioned into Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day” before ending with a massive dance party in the audience as he transitioned back into “Can’t Stop the Feeling. He then passed the baton to host Jimmy Kimmel, who delivered a hilarious monolog.

Follow Womanista for exclusive coverage of the Oscars and shop our Womanista Approved Celeb Picks from the stars of the 2017 Academy Awards. Keep track of the night by downloading our predictions ballot and let us know who you think will take home Oscar!

This article first appeared on Womanista.com