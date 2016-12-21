Watch: Heidi Klum Takes a Tumble While Singing ‘Santa Baby’ on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum‘s Christmas caroling got a little off track when she slipped and fell on stage.

She was performing “Santa Baby” with America’s Got Talent competitor Sal Valentinetti during the Holiday Spectacular. The 43-year-old former supermodel was making her singing debut, according to ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Things were going smoothly as she descended to the stage on a giant candy cane in a stunning red Christian Siriano gown, which perfectly complemented the holiday décor.

Either the choreography or the mile high heels she was rocking got the best of her during a twirl and she ended up hitting the dance floor in the wrong way.

Fortunately, she and her duet partner handled the situation like pros, carrying on as if nothing out of the ordinary had occurred.

This story first appeared at Womanista.