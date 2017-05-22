Game Of Thrones Debuts First Season 7 Teaser

With only a few more months until the penultimate season begins, HBO has released the first teaser trailer for Game Of Thrones season 7.

In the teaser, an ominous folk song plays in the background, and Jon Snow is seen walking through a corridor. As he turns, the focus shifts to Daenerys. She is also walking slowly through a hall, but it’s clear she’s in a different location.

Finally, Cersei also comes into frame. She’s also marching to the music, but she has a slightly terrifying smile on her face.

The most epic part of this trailer is watching all three characters take their final place. Cersei sits on the Iron Throne, as she’s currently the Queen. Daenerys, surprisingly, sits at another throne. However, this isn’t her seat from Mereen.

Jon Snow is on his own, still standing, but it’s clear that he is preparing for a fight.

As the trailer ends, Cersei exhales and you can see her breath. The air slowly turns blue, and the world turns into the eye of the Night King.

War is definitely coming to Game Of Thrones, and there are three major title contenders.

Game of Thrones‘ penultimate season begins July 16.

