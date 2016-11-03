Watch: Country Stars Read Mean Tweets in Latest ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Segment

The tweets are back!

Country’s biggest names stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to have some fun reading mean tweets about themselves in a segment that aired Wednesday, Nov. 2, after the 2016 Country Music Association Awards.

The second edition of Mean Tweets — Country Music Edition featured big names like Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Dolly Parton and Florida Georgia Line, and no star was spared thanks to the opinionated Internet.

“In case of a national emergency, all air traffic will be redirected to Miranda Lambert’s forehead,” Miranda Lambert read while staring blankly at the camera.

“The guys from Florida Georgia Line were engineered in a douche factory,” FGL member Brian Kelley read before joking, “Right down the road from here actually!”

Another rude remark was aimed at Little Big Town member Kimberly Schlapman, who attempted to conceal her laughter as Karen Fairchild read: “Why does the blonde in Little Big Town have hair like a Zoolander villain?”

“Aww, man!” Schlapman responded with a laugh.

Dolly Parton delivered a flawless response after reading her mean tweet.

“It’s not a hooker convention, it’s a Dolly Parton concert,” the singer read. “I guess I should feel hurt but I don’t because I patterned my look after a hooker.”

This story first appeared at Womanista.