Watch Barack Obama Give His Final Farewell

On Friday morning, President Barack Obama gave one final wave goodbye following Donald Trump‘s inauguration.

Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are now taking a much-needed vacation down to Palm Springs for two weeks. According to TMZ, the Obamas will be staying at the home of the US ambassador to Spain, James Costos and his husband, interior designer Michael Smith. Prior to this visit, the Obamas have stayed at the Palm Springs home four times.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shortly after Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, Barack Obama took to Twitter for the first time since becoming a regular civilian once again.

Barack Obama’s tweet read: “Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work.”

Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2017

Even though President Obama promised to be back at work soon, there were millions of social media users that expressed their sadness that the 44th President has now completed his second term. There was also a bevy of celebrities that spoke out on Twitter and Instagram to thank Barack Obama for his service to the United States.

Check out some of the celebrity posts about President Obama leaving office below:

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ A photo posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:13am PST

✌🏻 A photo posted by @adele on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:41am PST

This photo. This just finally did me in. My heart hurts. Thank you, Mr President. A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jan 20, 2017 at 6:18am PST

YES WE CAN #obamafarewell — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 11, 2017

.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017

.@POTUS showing how much he loves and respects @FLOTUS @MichelleObama and his daughters moved Cookie and I to tears. #ObamaFarewell — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2017

.@POTUS showing how much he loves and respects @FLOTUS @MichelleObama and his daughters moved Cookie and I to tears. #ObamaFarewell — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2017

This #ObamaFarewell is beautiful. The love. Could Trump soak up all this warmth? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 11, 2017

Check out the video of Barack Obama’s final goodbye above.

What was your reaction to seeing Barack Obama give his final goodbye as he boarded his helicopter?

MORE: Michelle Obama Received A Gift From Melania Trump, And Her Face Is Priceless | Barack Obama Tweets For First Time After Donald Trump Becomes President | Miley Cyrus Sends Crystal Clear Message About Trump Inauguration With New Instagram Pic | Social Media Gets Volcanic After Washington Fireworks Display Appears To Spell USR Instead Of USA | Donald Trump Unveils New Campaign Slogan From The Purge | Sons Of Anarchy Creator Kurt Sutter Just Slammed Former President Barack Obama, And Donald Trump | Olivia Wilde Tweets Sad And Terrifying Details About What Was Said At Trump Inauguration

[H/T TMZ]