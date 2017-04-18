Watch: Alien Covenant Releases Full Prologue Clip

During tonight’s episode of Legion on FX, a brand new sneak peek of Alien: Covenant was released.

Not only was the footage all-new, but it’s a full prequel. The clip lasts almost five full minutes, and it shows the crew of the Covenant approaching the planet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clip is called ‘The Last Supper’, and it shows the first dialogue between the entire crew.

You’ll want to watch the prologue for all of the important details!

Alien: Covenant is the sequel to Prometheus and the second film in the Alien prequel trilogy. It is the sixth installment of the over-arching Alien franchise. The film is directed by Ridley Scott, who directed the original Alien. The two films are said to share a direct connection.

Alien: Covenant currently has a 3.58 out of 5 ComicBook.com anticipation rating. Let us know how excited you are for the film by giving it your own anticipation rating below.

More Alien: James Cameron Not Impressed By Modern Franchise / Alien 5 Chances Are Slim / All Of The Alien Movies Ranked

In Alien: Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world — whose sole inhabitant is the “synthetic” David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

Alien: Covenant stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England and Benjamin Rigby.

Alien: Covenant opens in theaters on May 19, 2017.

Legion airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

[Embed id=53860]Alien: Covenant[/Embed]