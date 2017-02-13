Watch: Adele Wins Album Of The Year At The 2017 Grammy Awards, Praises Beyonce

Adele won Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, taking home the night’s top prize with an emotional speech.

The star’s album “25” triumphed over “Lemonade” by Beyoncé, “Purpose” by Justin Bieber, “Views” by Drake and “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” by Sturgill Simpson, marking the fifth Grammy Award for Adele tonight. Despite the win, Adele told the audience that she didn’t feel worthy of the honor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Adele: “My artist of my life is Beyonce and this album, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental.” #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/noldxnyEYq — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017

“I can’t possibly accept this award,” she said before turning her attention to Beyoncé, telling her fellow nominee how moved she was by her album, “Lemonade.”

“You move my soul every single day, and you have for 17 years. I adore you, and I want you to be my Mummy,” Adele told Beyoncé before praising her album. “The #Lemonade album was so monumental… The way you make me and my friends feel is empowering.”

Adele’s raucous acceptance speech ends with her expressing her undying love for — who else? — Beyoncé #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/rau4h4n4mu — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

As the camera cut to Beyoncé, she looked equally moved, mouthing the words “I love you” to the British songstress.

“I adore you,” Adele continued. “You move my soul every single day.”

For more 2017 Grammy Awards news, be sure to check out Womanista’s coverage and shop all your favorite Grammy stars’ Womanista Approved picks here!

This article first appeared on Womanista.com