Wardrobe Malfunction on Fifty Shades Red Carpet

Beauty and fashion blogger Olivia Cox stunned on the red carpet for the London premiere of Fifty Shades Darker in a white dress with gray lace and plunging deep V front that stole the show, and nearly showed more that Cox intended.

The 28-year-old rocked a pair of dark, fuzzy high heels with her low cut ensemble, and is reported to have been checking her top before posing for pictures. A few times while walking the red carpet, Cox came a little too close to letting it all slip out, something that would have been both embarrassing, but slightly fitting for the occasion.

Cox shared a couple pictures from the premiere of her own on Instagram, seemingly not noticing that she was showing off quite a bit, or just not being particularly phased by it.

Another picture from last night because my #makeup was just the ONE – thank you so much @benefitcosmeticsuk 💁🏼💁🏼💁🏼I usually take my dad to film premieres because he works in the industry but am so so glad he couldn’t make it to this one – #50shades is awesome but NOT one to watch with your parents 😂 #awks A photo posted by Olivia Cox (@oliviacoxlondon) on Feb 10, 2017 at 12:19am PST

Fifty Shades Darker is the sequel to the 2015 film Fifty Shades of Grey and is also based on a book of the same title. The film stars Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey.

Official film synopsis: “When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Anastasia Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle them, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.”

The third film in the trilogy Fifty Shades Freed was shot back-to-back with Darker and is scheduled to be released in February of 2018. If Cox once again graces attends the red carpet premiere, she’s guaranteed all eyes will be on what she’s wearing.

