Vudu Launches Huge Thanksgiving Movie Library To Rival Netflix

Netflix is no longer the only streaming game in town.



Vudu launched a massive new movie library just in time for Thanksgiving and has all the epic movies like Star Trek: Beyond, Deadpool, The Martian, and much, much more.

Prices start at as low as $.99 and go al the up to $19.99 making the streaming service like a type of Amazon, where you purchase movies a la carte instead of a subscription service.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Vudu presents an excellent choice for movie watchers who aren’t satisfied with Netflix’s offering, or who are simply looking to try something new.

Vudu is currently offering a Thanksgiving week sale, and also has a slew of other pretty sweet deals as well.

If you’re looking to try a new streaming service, you can check out Vudu here.