Video Surfaces Of Oklahoma Football Star Joe Mixon Punching Female Student

Joe Mixon is the running back for the Oklahoma Sooners and in 2014, was convicted of misdemeanor assault, resulting in suspension from the rest of the football season, 100 hours of community service, and a year of parole. The Oklahoma Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters, who asked that the video of the football star attacking a female student in a campus restaurant be released.

The video clearly shows an argument between Mixon and Amelia Molitor, with Molitor antagonizing Mixon, and even going so far as to slap him. Mixon responded by punching her, causing her to fall to the ground after hitting her head on a table. The altercation resulted in Molitor’s jaw having to be wired shut, lived off a liquid diet, and couldn’t feel the left side of her face for six months.

Mixon’s lawyers did not want the video released, saying, “Unfortunately, if the single video of the punch is released now and to the media, the court of public opinion will receive and review evidence before a jury does.” Mixon has dealt with his criminal charges, but there are still pending civil suits against the football player.

In conjunction with the release of the video, the university released a statement saying, “Mr. Mixon has apologized for his actions and the university hopes that it is an indication that he has learned from his mistakes.”

