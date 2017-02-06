Verizon Blasts T-Mobile With NSFW Tweet

Looks like T-Mobile’s Super Bowl ad has struck a cord with Verizon. The two mobile companies, who are always trying to outdo each other, decided to take their feud to twitter after T-mobile premiered a BDSM themed commercial.

The T-mobile commercial featured Kristen Schaal, who played a Verizon customer who kept getting “punished” for going over her data limits. The thing was, the liked getting punished – in that sexy kind of way. T-mobile then pointed out that normally getting punished for going over your data hurts, “unless you’re into that sort of thing.”

So, Verizon took to social media to announce that they are indeed into BDSM – Bigger map, Devastating Speed, and Massive coverage.

Yes @Tmobile, we’re into BDSM. Bigger coverage map, Devastating Speed, and Massive capacity. — Verizon (@verizon) February 6, 2017

Of course, fans of T-mobile weren’t going to let that stand, so they responded in the best way ever.

But Verizon closed out the argument with a bit of advice if you do happen to be into BDSM.

Unfortunately no one will hear your safe word if you’re on @Tmobile. 🤐 — Verizon (@verizon) February 6, 2017

What do you think of the ad?

