‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Kat Graham Collapses, Reps Say Food Poisoning, Others Say Pot Brownie

It’s tough being a celebrity. One minute you’re enjoying a nice meal at a lavish Palm Springs resort, then the next minute you’re denying claims that you ate a pot brownie and became inconsolably paranoid. Such is the case with Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham.

In newly surfaced photos, Graham can be seen lying on the ground of the Two Bunch Palms Resort & Spa, being tended to by medical personnel.

Sources who were at the resort allege that Graham ate a pot brownie which caused her to become “extremely paranoid [and] anxious.” They also claimed that she was “seeing things.”

Reportedly, she threw up all over the ground before collapsing in the grass. Later, after medical professionals tended to her immediate needs, she was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

A representative for Graham spoke out against the allegations, saying that she “was eating at a restaurant outside the resort and had a violent reaction to food poisoning.” The rep added, “Kat is not a drug user, and has never been a drug user.”

Technically, Cannabis is legal in California for recreational use, since voters passed Proposition 64 back in November, making the Golden State the fifth U.S state to legalize recreational pot.

If she did get sick from a pot brownie, she didn’t really commit a crime but she is probably very embarrassed that it lead to her needing medical attention.

Check out my travel essentials with @travelandleisure and @adelineduff on travelandleisure.com! ❤ ✈️👊🏾 A post shared by Kat Graham (@katgraham) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

Graham has been starting on The Vampire Diaries since 2009 and recently spoke publicly about her feelings on the show coming to an end.

She said, “Oh, I’m gonna miss it. And I can’t believe it’s over. And I’m completely not there … but it hasn’t hit me that eight years of a TV show is coming to an end and that I’m not going back to it. I haven’t known a free February or a free March in eight years.”

