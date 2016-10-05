UFC Fighter Josh Samman Dead At 28

UFC fighter Josh Samman died Wednesday at the age of 28. The cause of death has not yet been determined, but the fighter has been in a mysterious coma since last Thursday.

UFC middleweight Josh Samman died on Wednesday. A cause of death has not yet been determined. He was 28. pic.twitter.com/YMu1JcxqQo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 5, 2016

Samman was found unresponsive in his apartment last Thursday by a friend. Samman’s roommate and MMA announcer Troy Kirkinburg was also found in the apartment deceased. It is being suspected at this point that some kind of drugs were involved initially, but this has not been confirmed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Samman has battled an addiction problem in the past and has even penned a memoir about the subject matter, while also detailing the death of his girlfriend in a tragic car accident.

There is no doubt this is a sad time for the UFC world.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this tragic time.

[H/T Fox Sports, Tallahassee Democrat, ESPN]