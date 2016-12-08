Uber Takes Hard Stance On Sex In Cars

If you’re an avid fan and user of the rideshare app, Uber, then you’ll be glad to know that the company recently announced a new set of community guidelines, or rules, for both drivers and riders. Breaking said rules could get you kicked off the app.

In the United States, some of the new, or at least, newly emphasized rules of the Uber community include damaging others property. This includes the car itself, or anything another person has brought into the car. The company will also remove you from the app if you participate in “inappropriate and abusive language or gestures.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of the guidelines seem pretty self-explanatory, such as, follow all local seat-belt and open-container laws, don’t bring firearms into the vehicle, and don’t touch the driver or passengers. However, there was one new rule that was a bit shocking, but only because Uber felt the need to mention it.

“That’s no sexual conduct with drivers or fellow riders, no matter what,” according to the guidelines.

Yep, that’s right, no sex in an Uber. This rule is likely focused on those couples out there that go out on a weekend, get a little tipsy, and then get a little too lovey in the backseat on their way home. However, Uber has had a history of rape and sexual assault complaints from both drivers and passengers. Hopefully, this new guideline will help eliminate that issue – or at least lower the number of cases.

What do you think of Uber’s new guidelines?

Next: Turns Out The Famous AOL ‘You’ve Got Mail’ Guy Is An Uber Driver Now, Uber Passenger Makes Claim That The Company Laughed At Him Over A Sexual Assault Report, Uber Ride Goes Wrong When Woman Falls Asleep And Gets Taken For Expensive Drive

[H/T New York Magazine]