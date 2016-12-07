Twitter Melts Down Over Donald Trump Winning TIME’s Person Of The Year

Well, it is official. Donald Trump is TIME’s ‘Person of the Year,’ and Twitter does not seem to understand how this happened. Some are not that surprised, but many people — and we could almost set out watch by this one — are dropping in the Hitler comparison:

Donald Trump won TIME’s Person of the Year for 2016 If I know anything about liberal twitter,I’ll be seeing tweets about Hitler & 1938 soon — l3randon (@brandon_vidrine) December 7, 2016

I feel like one of the only people in the world who is not surprised that Donald Trump is Time’s “Person of the Year” — 👑 Lord Edward (@CptnEdward) December 7, 2016

Not surprised Donald Trump is TIME’s Person of the Year. They given that title to other dictators like Hitler, Stalin, and Taylor Swift. 😔 — Fabian. (@futurefabian) December 7, 2016

I don’t want to argue with Time Magazine, but I feel like calling Donald Trump a “person” is a bit of a stretch. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) December 7, 2016

My Ex: “Can’t believe @TIME picked Donald Trump as Person of the Year.” Me: “They’ve picked evil trash before.” Ex: “Who?” Me: pic.twitter.com/OyxXTTwjwx — Ira Madison III (@ira) December 7, 2016

So here’s a list of TIMES person of the year.

13′- Pope Francis

14′- Ebola fighters

16′- DONALD TRUMP

M not sure whether to laugh or cry. — Shobhit Behl (@BehlShobhit) December 7, 2016

Always remember: Trump received 2.7 mil fewer votes, it is patriotic to oppose his dangerous agenda, and we will never let them define us. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 7, 2016

What’re the chances we make it out of 2016 without Keith Olbermann doing the Mr. Grinch song and saying ‘Trump’ instead — Brendan James 🏀 (@deep_beige) December 7, 2016

Some do not seem surprised at all, while others are having a very hard timing dealing with not only the fact that Trump will be our next President, but he is also TIME’s ‘Person of the Year.’

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE on Donald Trump: Trump targeted The Walking Dead fans during campaign / President-Elect Donald Trump gets Manga adaptation / Superhero reactions to Trump winning election

Do you agree with TIME’s decision to make Donald Trump their ‘Person of the Year’? Leave your answers in the comments below.