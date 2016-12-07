Popculture

Twitter Melts Down Over Donald Trump Winning TIME’s Person Of The Year

Well, it is official. Donald Trump is TIME’s ‘Person of the Year,’ and Twitter does not seem to understand how this happened. Some are not that surprised, but many people — and we could almost set out watch by this one — are dropping in the Hitler comparison:

Some do not seem surprised at all, while others are having a very hard timing dealing with not only the fact that Trump will be our next President, but he is also TIME’s ‘Person of the Year.’

Do you agree with TIME’s decision to make Donald Trump their ‘Person of the Year’? Leave your answers in the comments below.

