TV and Film Actress Francine York Dies at 80

Memorable TV and film actress Francine York has passed away, Hollywood Reporter revealed. York was memorable as a villainess Lydia Limpet on TV’s Batman, where she showed off her sexuality as The Bookworm’s moll.

York died Friday morning in Van Nuys, California, after a battle with cancer. She appeared in scores of TV shows, from Rescue 8 in 1959 to The Mindy Project in 2015. She played Venus De Milo in Bewitched and made appearances on The Odd Couple, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Burke’s Law, The King of Queens, I Dream of Jeannie and more.

Other notable film appearances included Bedtime Story, opposite Marlon Brando and Elvis Presley’s Tickle Me. She performed in Marilyn: Alive and Behind Bars as Marilyn Monroe and took a turn in The Family Man, where she portrayed Nicolas Cage’s mother-in-law.

At age 17, York was runner-up in the Miss Minnesota beauty pageant. She then toured the United States as a model and landed in Northern California, where she finished second in the Miss San Francisco contest.

The actress was known as a gourmet cook and fitness and nutrition expert who hosted lavish parties in Hollywood.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.

