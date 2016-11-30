Trump To Name Suicide Squad and Mad Max: Fury Road Producer To His Cabinet

He may be dressed like Bruce Wayne, but he is not, he just worked with him. Steven Mnuchin is an executive poducer in Hollywood with titles such as Suicide Squad, Batman vs Superman, Sully, and Mad Max: Fury Road under his belt. He is also a banker with Goldman Sachs on his resume. Now, he is likely to be named the Secretary of the Treasury.

President-elect Donald Trump has been filling up his cabinet with quite the list of candidates. His latest remarks indicate that he’s looking to Mnuchin to fill the Treasury position. Mnuchin is likely being considered for the position after the hedge-fund manager was named the national finance chairman for the Trump campaign in May. Despite the fact that Trump once sued him, it seems as though the two are friends now.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Treasury secretary, Mnuchin would be responsible for any and all economic policies that Trump hopes to make over the next few years. This includes any tax-cuts or increases. He would also be responsible for infrastructure spending and changing the terms of foreign trade.

Mnuchin started working at Goldman Sachs in New York before investing in the entertainment business. He first started working in entertainment with Brett Ratner at Dune Entertainment. Then a year later, he invested in Relativity Media and became a co-chairman. Right before Relativity filed for bankruptcy after a series of flops, Mnuchin bailed.

What do you think about this latest possible appointment by Trump?

Next: Twitter Is Furious With Donald Trump’s Tweet About American Flag, Martin Sheen Has A Message For America On The ‘Tryant’ Donald Trump, Donald Trump’s Campaign Targeted The Walking Dead Viewers, Here’s Everything Donald Trump Plans Do In The First 100 Days As President

[H/T The Hollywood Reporter, New York Times]