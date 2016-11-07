Travis Tritt Throws Shade at Beyoncé and Her Fans Aren’t Happy

Looks like country singer Travis Tritt kicked the BeyHive and got stung a little, according to Us Weekly. Tritt threw a bit of shade at Beyoncé after her performance with the Dixie Chicks at the Country Music Association Awards.

After a show in Bowling Green Kentucky, the 52-year-old singer Tweeted out to his fans. In a series of swift tweets, Tritt was able to anger Beyoncé fans and mock one of her hit songs.

“Thanks to everyone who came out to see us in Bowling Green, KY tonight. Sorry we weren’t able to do any Beyoncé for all the country fans,” he tweeted. “FYI – My band and I are gonna try to work up Beyoncé’s ‘All The Singe Ladies” for all you die hard country fans who love traditional music!”

To add just a dab more fuel to the fire, he finished off his mini-rant with one more jab. He wrote, “I want to know when the BET or SoulTrain awards are gonna ask a country artist to perform on their awards show?”

That is when the buzzing from the BeyHive started. Fans of Beyoncé took to Twitter to share their opinions on Tritt’s comments. Some fans attacked Tritt directly, suggesting that he might be more popular if he collaborated with Beyoncé. Others simply called out how rude he was for calling out Beyoncé.

“If you hate pop music influencing country that’s fine,” one fan tweeted. “Singling out Beyoncé is not. ‘Daddy Lessons’ actually fits the genre.”

In an attempt to back pedal a bit, Tritt later wrote that his tweets weren’t about Beyoncé directly, but were criticizing the CMA’s decision to bring her on the show just to up views.

“We can stand on our own and don’t need pop artists on our awards shows,” Tritt said. “I love honest to God country music and feel the need to stand up for it at all costs. We don’t need pop or rap artists to validate us.”

Whatever Tritt’s real reason for criticizing Beyoncé, he might consider thinking again. When it comes to the BeyHive, don’t mess with Queen Bey.

