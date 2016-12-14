Tragic Chocolate Mixer Accident Kills Woman In Russia

Tragically, a woman recently passed away after a terrible accident led to her being pulled into a massive chocolate mixer. It’s hard to say exactly what caused the accident, but sadly, the massive machine inflicted incredible amounts of injury to the 24-year-old.

Svetlana Roslina was the mother of two who lived in Moscow and worked at a confectionery plant in Fedortsovo. One account of the incident is that she was merely pouring ingredients into the mixer, and the apparatus pulled her in. “The girl was dragged in when she was trying to empty a sack,” said a source.

Another account said that she was standing over the mixer when her cell phone fell in, which she attempted to safely retrieve.

The investigation into her death still continues.

