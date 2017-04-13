Tori Spelling Talks About Having A Sixth Child

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott have had a turmulteous relationship. From their every day struggles documented in their numerous Tori & Dean reality shows to McDermott’s public romantic affair revelation, the couple are lucky to still be together.

However, Spelling has revealed their troubled past is behind them and the couple is happier than ever.

The Beverly Hills 90210 star told People revealed how having a new baby has done for their relationship, as well as what thoughts inspired her to stay with McDermott.

“Everyone was saying, ‘Divorce him! Why is she staying with him? That is weak,’” she said. “But my gut instincts just shut it all out, and I said, ‘I love this man. If there is a way to work it out, I want to try to do that.’”

The couple married in 2006 and are the parents of six children: Jack, 18; Liam, 10; Stella, 8; Hattie, 5; Finn, 4; and newborn Beau. (Jack is McDermott’s son from a previous marriage.)

Beau was born on March 2 and has helped bring the couple closer than ever.

“I am so blessed and lucky that she never walked away, because now we have this incredible relationship,” McDermott says. “And I can’t imagine life without Beau.”

The couple also shared a photo of their newborn baby boy with the outlet and shared it on Instagram for all their followers to see.

