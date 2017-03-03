Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Welcome Baby No. 5

It’s a boy!

According to PEOPLE, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have welcomed their fifth child together on March 2.

The couple of 10 years revealed that their son, Beau Dean McDermott, was born at 1:48 p.m., weighing 5 1lbs, 12 oz. He measured 18 1/2 inches long.

“We are over the moon in love with baby Beau. he is a true blessing and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him! We are truly grateful for out big beautiful and healthy,” Spelling told the outlet.

Another #proudpregger moment from my #bellybump #number5 session with my unbelievable friend and photo genius @elizabethmessina Loving and honoring my baby, my bump, and myself. #bumpproud A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:55pm PST

The latest addition joins siblings Finn, Hattie, Stella and Liam. McDermott has an 18-year-old son Jack from his previous marriage.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

