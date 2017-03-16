Tori Spelling Owes Bank Over 200k As Bank Files For Default Judgment Against Her

Tori Spelling has found herself in a world of financial hurt as City National Bank has issued a default judgment against her for $188,000.

The 43-year-old actress and her husband Dean McDermott reportedly took out a $400k loan back in 2012, and the bank claims that the couple only paid back half, according to Daily Mail.

The bank clearly does not want to wait any longer to get their money back as the default judgment against the couple could allow the financial institution to have a claim to Tori and Dean’s assets if the judgment is granted.

In addition to the $188k, the bank also wants an additional $17k to cover for money that Tori allegedly overdrew from her checking account.

Court docs filed back in September of 2016 stated, “[Tori Spelling] caused her account to be overdrawn in the amount of $17,149.09. The defendant has not paid back the overdraft.”

In December, Tori and Dean moved into a 4,000-plus square foot home in a gated community in Woodland Hills. It’s possible that the couple may be looking to sell the house to have the money to pay the bank.

The news is an unfortunate moment in an already tumultuous time for Dean McDermott as he had to appear in court on Thursday after his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace filed lawsuits against him for failing to pay child support.

These negative happenings have come at the same time when the couple just welcomed their fifth child. Last week, Tori gave birth to an adorable baby boy and she took to Instagram to share a precious photo of his tiny hands.

She captioned the pic: “It’s a Boy!!! We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family! Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott. 03/02/17, 1:48 PM. Photo by @elizabethmessina Link in bio.”

Are you surprised that the bank filed a default judgment against Tori Spelling?

