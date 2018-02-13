Tori Roloff Sparks Pregnancy Speculation After Asking Fans for Breastfeeding Advice

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff started fresh pregnancy speculation after she asked her Instagram followers for breastfeeding advice.

Roloff told her fans she was experiencing nipple pain while breastfeeding 9-month-old son Jackson. She earned a wave of responses from fans, eager to help out, reports In Touch Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Nipple pain… either he’s not latched good, or you’re pregnant again. Seen both happen, trust me,” one fan wrote.

“If it hurts to breastfeed at 9 months, you might want to take a pregnancy test, just saying,” another wrote, insinuating that Roloff is pregnant again.

But Roloff insisted that was not the case. She thanked fans for their advice, and suggested that Jackson’s six teeth might be the reason for her discomfort.

“You guys are so amazing, I feel like this was how social media is supposed to be used, mamas helping mamas. Thank you for all of your advice,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I think the pain is due to baby boy having six teeth. At least that’s what I’m going with… and praying it’s not thrush.”

According to the U.K. National Health Service, thrush is a condition caused by a candida infection in the breast.

“Thrush infections sometimes happen when your nipples become cracked or damaged. This means the candida fungus that causes thrush can get into your nipple or breast,” the NHS notes. “Thrush infections can also happen after you or your baby has had a course of antibiotics. Antibiotics may reduce the number of helpful bacteria in the body and allow the candida fungus that causes thrush to flourish.

Breastfeeding while pregnant can cause pain, as The Pump Stasion co-founder Wendy Haldeman explained to Health.com in 2013. According to Health.com, the body starts producing a different quantity and quality of milk when a woman is pregnant.

Zach and Tori Roloff, who married in 2015, welcomed Jackson in May 2017. She last got fans talking about a possible pregnancy in January, when she posted an adorable photo of her husband playing with Jackson on Instagram.

“This right here ladies and gentlemen is the reason why I married this man,” she wrote. “The fact that he gets down and plays with his kids. He so good to Jackson and I. I love you so much babe uh! This photo also just makes me so excited for the future… I literally see daddy and j plotting their next big adventure.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Tori Roloff