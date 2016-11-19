Topless Kylie Jenner Straddles Tyga In Racy Birthday Photos

Kylie Jenner wore her birthday suit for Tyga’s birthday, and she posted the racy, NSFW photos on her Instagram page.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Saturday to post the celebratory photos in honor of Tyga’s 27th birthday. In the photos, Jenner straddles Tyga, her arms wrapped around him as he nuzzles into her.
It’s a shocking new trend for Jenner, who just recently posted a photo to Instagram that reveals her bare nipple. Now, she’s gone fully topless.
Despite the NSFW nature of the photos, it’s an undeniably cute display of affection from both Jenner and Tyga.
What do you think of Jenner’s new NSFW trend?