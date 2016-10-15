Popculture

Tommy Ford Eerily Talks About The End Of His Life In Last Interview

Martin star Tommy Ford recently passed away at age 52 due to an aneursym that ruptured his abdomen. Various celebrities came out expressing their sadness and love for the star, but the whole thing happened so quickly that it is hard to understand what lead up to this. We now have a little bit more context in an interview obtained by TMZ.

In the interview, Ford goes into depth about all the lives he touched and that he already lived the bulk of his life. He even eerily hints at the death that’s to come.

Our thoughts and prayers are still with the Ford family during this tragic time.

[H/T TMZ]

