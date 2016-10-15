Tommy Ford Eerily Talks About The End Of His Life In Last Interview

Martin star Tommy Ford recently passed away at age 52 due to an aneursym that ruptured his abdomen. Various celebrities came out expressing their sadness and love for the star, but the whole thing happened so quickly that it is hard to understand what lead up to this. We now have a little bit more context in an interview obtained by TMZ.

To all family and friends of Tommy Ford. We would like to inform everyone that our brother passed away today October 12, 2016 surrounded by his loving family. Please keep his family in your prayers as they go through this challenging time. He was so dearly loved by so many and for that lets all be grateful for a life well served. A photo posted by Thomas Mikal Ford (@bigtommyford) on Oct 12, 2016 at 3:24pm PDT

In the interview, Ford goes into depth about all the lives he touched and that he already lived the bulk of his life. He even eerily hints at the death that’s to come.

Our thoughts and prayers are still with the Ford family during this tragic time.

