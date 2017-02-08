Tom Hiddleston Reveals Details About Relationship With Taylor Swift

Tom Hiddleston has finally dished on his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. The Avengers actor was featured on the cover of GQ magazine and he opened up about his short-lived romance with the “Blank Space” singer.

While talking with the publication, the 35-year-old actor had nothing but positive comments about Taylor Swift, and even referred to her as an “amazing woman.”

“Taylor is an amazing woman,” Hiddleston said. “She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”

Because the Hiddleston and Swift are two popular celebrities, there was speculation in the media that the entire relationship was a publicity stunt. However, the Golden Globe-winning actor refuted these claims saying, “Of course it was real.”

According to Hiddleston, the two of them were looking for a normal relationship.

“So we decided to go out for dinner, we decided to travel,” he said. “She’s incredible. [But] a relationship in the limelight…a relationship always takes work. And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else.”

One of the most publicized moments in their brief time as a couple was when Hiddleston rocked an “I Heart T.S.” shirt at Swift’s star-studded Fourth of July party.

Hiddleston claims that he wore the shirt to protect an injury.

“The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back,” he said. “And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this.’”

“And we all laughed about it,” Hiddleston said. “It was a joke.”

While the T-Swift t-shirt may have been a joking matter, Hiddleston doesn’t feel like it’s very funny how the media made the goofy moment into an “emblem” for their relationship.

“The narratives that are out there altogether have been extrapolated from pictures that were taken without consent or permission, with no context,” he said. “Nobody had the context for that story. And I’m still trying to work out a way of having a personal life and protecting it, but also without hiding.”

Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift first started dating in June of 2016, but then called it quits three months later in September.

Are you surprised by what Tom Hiddleston had to say about Taylor Swift?

[H/T Daily Mail]