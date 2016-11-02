Tom Hanks Shares David S. Pumpkins Halloween Costume

Looks like Tom Hanks loves David S. Pumpkins just as much as the rest of the world. Not only did Hanks help bring this ridiculous new addition to Halloween to life, but he took it a step further – he is going to be Pumpkins for Halloween this year.

On Halloween, Hanks tweeted out a photo of his black and orange pumpkin patterned suit from the Saturday Night Live sketch, “Haunted Elevator” where the character first came to life.

Oh, I HAVE my costume! Any questions??! Hanx pic.twitter.com/gjYz7t47YI — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) October 31, 2016

“Oh, I HAVE my costume! Any questions??!” He tweeted referencing David Pumpkins catchphrase.

Does this mean that the legitimate David S. Pumpkins will be walking around on Halloween? It’s an internet dream!

Saturday Night Live has created an enormous list of classic and iconic characters that people have been dressing up as for years. But what makes David S. Pumpkins so different? It could be the fact that he has two dancing skeletons hanging out with him. Or, perhaps, it’s because no one, not even the other characters in the sketch knows who he is. Maybe it’s his ironic catchphrase?

“Have any questions?” – Yes, David S. Pumpkins, we do have questions!

Check out the video below to see the sketch. Perhaps you’ll get an idea for a group costume for next year’s Halloween party.

