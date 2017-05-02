Tom Cruise Spotted Mid Make Out While Filming Mission Impossible 6

Tom Cruise and his Mission Impossible 6 co-star Vanessa Kirby perpetuated the speculation of their budding romance as they were photographed in a steamy makeout scene on the set of their upcoming action film.

On Tuesday, the 54-year-old Hollywood superstar and the 26-year-old The Crown actress were filming a scene in Paris that required them to get up close and personal. The two were pictured locking lips for the cameras, but it was their behavior in between takes that gave further fuel to the dating rumors.

In the downtime between filming, Cruise and Kirby stayed close to one another as they shared jokes and were seen in fits of laughter. Cruise, who portrays special agent Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible franchise, was wearing a dapper navy suit with his brown hair perfectly coiffed to the side. Kirby looked totally chic in a cream trench coat and beige boots.

The British beauty has been cast as the female lead in the sixth installment to the MI franchise. She was cast in the role after stunning audiences with her portrayal of Princess Margaret in Netflix’s critically-acclaimed drama The Crown.

According to Daily Mail, after Tom Cruise watched Vanessa in The Crown, he “flipped for her work.”

“[Tom] told the other MI producers that he had to have Vanessa for a crucial role in the franchise’s sixth installment. He’s blown away by her endless charm and energy.”

Sources close to the production on MI6 have claimed that Tom Cruise and Vanessa Kirby hit it off immediately. Once she got to the set, Tom and Vanessa had “instant chemistry,” and it led to her securing the role right away.

The Top Gun star is reportedly ready to settle down just weeks after his mother, Mary Lee Pfeiffer, passed away. An unnamed source said that Tom “wants to make [Vanessa] the next Mrs. Tom Crusie.”

