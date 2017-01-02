Tina Knowles Quits Instagram For Good Of Beyonce And Solange

For as long as there have been parents and kids, parents have managed to embarrass their kids. Thanks to the advancements in technology and the rise of social media, parents have all-new ways to make their children feel shame, whether they intend to or not. If you’re Tina Knowles, mother of musicians Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, you are incredibly proud of the women your children have become, which makes you feel all the more terrible when doing something to bring them negative attention.

A few days ago, Tina was innocently browsing Instagram to see videos and pictures of her daughter Beyoncé, as proud parents are wont to do. When seeing a video of her daughter performing a song from Dreamgirls at the 2007 Academy Awards with Jennifer Hudson, Tina “liked” the video, supposedly by accident. Sadly, Tina hadn’t noticed the video featured the comment “Jhud sounds horrible.” which her like had symbolically endorsed.

Tina took to her Instagram to explain more about the incident in a lengthy post, describing her reasons for taking a break from social media. Tina has nearly a million Instagram followers who all could have seen her endorsement of a negative comment towards Hudson, but Tina puts it best when recounting that her daughters “always say that I am not that great on social media.”

Hopefully the buzz about the situation and drama will die down soon and Tina can get back on social media, as we’ve all made mistakes like this before. At least Tina didn’t accidentally like a four-year-old post at 3:00 AM that an ex posted, as there’s never an excuse that makes those slip-ups okay.

