This Is What Olympian Simone Biles Standing Next To Shaq Looks Like

Celebrities have all made their way to Houston for Super Bowl LI. Musicians to A-list celebs, actors and even Olympic champs made their way to Texas at the start of the weekend in anticipation of tonight’s game.

Usher and Mark Wahlberg were spotted on the field at NRG Stadium in the last moments before the kick-ff and were ready to watch the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Simone Biles, who attended a pre-Super Bowl concert in Houston on Saturday, shared a photo of herself next to ex-NBA star Shaquille O’Neal on Sunday as both athletes waited for the beginning of the game. The basketball icon towered over the Olympic gymnast in the friendly snap.

Biles who only stands 4’9″ posted the photo next to Shaq, who stands at 7’1″ to Twitter with the caption, “hey shaq” and the waving emoji.

A plethora of other celebrities were in attendance like Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend, Alyssa Milano and Adrian Grenier also traveled to Houston for pre-Super Bowl festivities. Taylor Swift, who was performing Saturday night, even shocked her fans when she announced the evening’s show would be her only one in 2017.

Usher was wearing a Falcons jacket Sunday as he posed on the field, ready to support the Atlanta team. While Wahlberg on the other hand was cheering for their opponents, the Patriots, and wore a hat with their logo.

