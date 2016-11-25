This GIF Of Conor McGregor Going Super-Saiyan Is The Best

This might just be the greatest Conor McGregor GIF to hit the Internet to date! One GIF master gave McGregor’s UFC 205 match the Dragon Ball Z treatment showing the Irish brawler going all Super-Saiyan on Eddie Alvarez, and it’s totally awesome.

While McGregor might not actually be able to transform into an Irish Goku just yet, he might be planning to trade in his role in the octagon for completely different gig in the near future.

When the 28-year-old became the first ever simultaneous two division champ by taking down Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, there was one particularly interesting spectator in attendance. WWE vice president of talent Paul “Triple H” Levesque was checking out McGregor’s abilities in person, and he even took to social media to share how impressed he was.

Levesque tweeted a gif of Conor McGregor’s victory march cut with a clip of Vince McMahon walking into the ring at the WWE, and the two have a remarkably similar gait. Triple H tweeted the gif with the caption: “#WhenYouKnowYoureTheMan @VinceMcMahon @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC205.”

“He could come over [to the WWE], he’s got it all, man,” Levesque said while chatting with the Daily Telegraph. “He’s got the personality, the skills, the talk. He’s an entertainer, for sure.”

Since hearing about the WWE’s interest, Conor McGregor’s agent addressed the possibility of the UFC superstar stepping in the ring.

“I think it’s all about business, man,” Attar said. “If [WWE] is going to come with an offer, we are willing to entertain it. We are here. Have their people call his people — which is me. We can have a conversation.”

Attar said McGregor has not had direct talks with WWE or Triple H at this point.

“I think it’s phenomenal that a guy like Triple H was at the fights,” Attar said. “I heard he said some positive things, which is always good to hear.”

While all the fans may be hoping for McGregor to crossover into the WWE, it’s worth noting that he has been quite critical of the wrestling organization in the past.

In fact, McGregor took to Twitter to throw shade at the WWE roster when he tweeted: “I didn’t mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I’d slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday’s.”

