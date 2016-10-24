This Freaky Footage Suggests This Pub Is Definitely Haunted

This ghost is clearly keen on keeping things clean.

The footage of this eerie incident is from The Chapel House pub in Dudley, England. As employees clean up the pub, it appears as if an invisible specter is lending a helping hand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The caution sign and the mop move on their own, inching across the floor and knocking themselves over.

“He jumped out of his skin,” manager Katie Ann Round said of her fiancé Ben Parkes, who investigated the eerie happenings. “When we looked at the footage later, we couldn’t believe it.”

“I didn’t believe in ghosts at all,” Round said.

But after the ghost launched himself at Parkes and struck him in the chest, she had a change of heart.

While some believe the footage was staged for the sake of publicity, many are convinced it proves the existence of ghosts.

Either way, it makes for a spooky Halloween story. What’s your take on the incident?

[ H/T Huffington Post ]